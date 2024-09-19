Left Menu

Jordan First Country to Eliminate Leprosy, Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulated Jordan for becoming the first country to officially eliminate leprosy. This historic milestone reflects Jordan’s strong political commitment and effective public health strategies. WHO emphasizes the importance of continued surveillance to prevent future cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:37 IST
Jordan First Country to Eliminate Leprosy, Says WHO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jordan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has lauded the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for becoming the first nation globally to be verified as having eradicated leprosy. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended Jordan, noting the significance of ending the transmission of leprosy, thus freeing individuals from both its stigma and suffering.

"WHO congratulates Jordan on this impressive milestone," said Ghebreyesus. "Leprosy has afflicted humanity for millennia, but country-by-country we are stopping transmission and freeing individuals, families, and communities from its suffering and stigma," he added. Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia who leads WHO's Global Leprosy Programme, called this accomplishment a historic milestone in public health.

WHO and Jordan's Ministry of Health emphasized the importance of maintaining robust surveillance systems to manage potential future cases, including those imported. WHO Representative to Jordan, Jamela Al-Raiby, attributed Jordan's success to strong political commitment, collaboration, and strategic planning. She affirmed WHO's continued support for Jordan in sustaining this significant public health achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024