Jordan First Country to Eliminate Leprosy, Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has lauded the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for becoming the first nation globally to be verified as having eradicated leprosy. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended Jordan, noting the significance of ending the transmission of leprosy, thus freeing individuals from both its stigma and suffering.

"WHO congratulates Jordan on this impressive milestone," said Ghebreyesus. "Leprosy has afflicted humanity for millennia, but country-by-country we are stopping transmission and freeing individuals, families, and communities from its suffering and stigma," he added. Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia who leads WHO's Global Leprosy Programme, called this accomplishment a historic milestone in public health.

WHO and Jordan's Ministry of Health emphasized the importance of maintaining robust surveillance systems to manage potential future cases, including those imported. WHO Representative to Jordan, Jamela Al-Raiby, attributed Jordan's success to strong political commitment, collaboration, and strategic planning. She affirmed WHO's continued support for Jordan in sustaining this significant public health achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)