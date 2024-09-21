Left Menu

Interoperability Strengthened: Indian and US Armies Conduct Joint Drills at Yudh Abhyas 2024

Indian and US troops are participating in Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024 at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, to enhance interoperability and foster synergy. The drills featured counter-terrorism exercises, advanced weaponry, and tactical maneuvers. Key figures highlighted the growing camaraderie and operational readiness between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:50 IST
India and US Army participate in Exercise Yudh Abhyas (Photo Credit: Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster interoperability and foster synergy, troops from the Indian and US armies have engaged in a series of rigorous drills as part of the ongoing 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas' at Mahajan firing ranges in Rajasthan. The maneuvers involved the deployment of advanced weaponry and tactics, including howitzers, heavy machine guns, mortars, and even birds trained to target small drones.

As part of the drills, Apache and ALH Dhruv helicopters participated in counter-terrorism exercises. Amitabh Sharma, Public Relations Officer of MoD in Rajasthan, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Validation phase of Exercise #YudhAbhyas underway at Mahajan Field Firing Range Annihilation of enemy with stealth, manoeuvre & firepower by #Apache #Prachand #Rudra WSI."

Major Akansha Rajput, a key participant, emphasized the significance of these drills in refining operational techniques and fostering better coordination with US counterparts. Captain Tushar Sanam underscored the importance of equipment, troops, and intelligence in ensuring the success of joint operations. Meanwhile, Captain Saima Durrani of the US Army highlighted the deepening bonds and mutual respect between the two nations, stressing the cultural and operational camaraderie.

Scheduled from September 9 to September 22, the 20th edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas aims to improve the joint military capabilities of India and the US to conduct counter-terrorism operations under the United Nations Charter. The exercise, held annually since 2004, is alternated between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

