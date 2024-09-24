Left Menu

US Pushes for UN Security Council Reforms to Better Represent Developing World

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for UN Security Council reforms to include permanent seats for India, Japan, Germany, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Blinken emphasized the need to reflect today's geopolitical realities while preserving core UN Charter principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:45 IST
US Pushes for UN Security Council Reforms to Better Represent Developing World
US State Secretary Antony Blinken. (Photo/US Department of State). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed support for United Nations Security Council reforms during his speech at the 'Summit of the Future' at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York. Blinken endorsed permanent seats for India, Japan, and Germany, emphasizing a more representative council for the developing world.

Blinken outlined the United States' vision for the council, advocating for two permanent seats for Africa, one rotating seat for Small Island Developing States, and permanent representation for Latin America and the Caribbean. He underscored the urgency of initiating negotiations on these reforms immediately.

Blinken highlighted the US commitment to adapting the UN system to modern geopolitical realities while opposing any changes that could alter the core principles of the UN Charter. India, seeking a permanent seat to better represent developing nations, received notable international support, as echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024