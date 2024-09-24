US Pushes for UN Security Council Reforms to Better Represent Developing World
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for UN Security Council reforms to include permanent seats for India, Japan, Germany, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Blinken emphasized the need to reflect today's geopolitical realities while preserving core UN Charter principles.
- Country:
- United States
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed support for United Nations Security Council reforms during his speech at the 'Summit of the Future' at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York. Blinken endorsed permanent seats for India, Japan, and Germany, emphasizing a more representative council for the developing world.
Blinken outlined the United States' vision for the council, advocating for two permanent seats for Africa, one rotating seat for Small Island Developing States, and permanent representation for Latin America and the Caribbean. He underscored the urgency of initiating negotiations on these reforms immediately.
Blinken highlighted the US commitment to adapting the UN system to modern geopolitical realities while opposing any changes that could alter the core principles of the UN Charter. India, seeking a permanent seat to better represent developing nations, received notable international support, as echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting Spending Takes Priority in Japan’s Leadership Race
Rajasthan CM Leads Delegation to South Korea and Japan to Woo Investors
Japan's Leadership Race Sparks Debate Over Fiscal Stimulus Amid Rising Inflation
Germany Warns of Russian GRU Cyber Unit Threat
Germany Issues Warning Against Russian Cyber Group 29155