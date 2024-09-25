Left Menu

India-China Relations Pivotal for Global Future, Says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the significance of the India-China relationship in shaping the future of Asia and the world. He highlighted Asia's role in global rebalancing, leading to a multipolar world, and described the evolving landscape with terms like rebalancing, multipolarity, and plurilateralism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:53 IST
India-China Relations Pivotal for Global Future, Says Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that in a 'multipolar' world, where change is reshaping the global order, the India-China relationship is crucial for the future of Asia and the world. Speaking at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York, Jaishankar underscored India's leadership role in driving this change.

'Asia is at the cutting edge of that change, and India is leading it,' Jaishankar remarked. He added that the ongoing transformation is stretching the fabric of the global order, making the India-China relationship key to the future of Asia. 'If the world is to be multipolar, Asia has to be multipolar,' he said, suggesting that this relationship will influence global dynamics.

Jaishankar also highlighted India's need to rise amid volatility and unpredictability. 'Rising powers typically hope for congenial circumstances,' he noted. The External Affairs Minister used three terms to describe the current global landscape: 'rebalancing,' emphasizing Asia's role in economic shifts; 'multipolar,' indicating the increase in independent decision-making centers; and 'plurilateralism,' pointing to multilateral relations beyond traditional bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024