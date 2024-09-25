Left Menu

India-China Border Challenges: Jaishankar Stresses On Disengagement And De-escalation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the Asia Society, highlighting India's complex history with China and emphasizing the need for de-escalation after disengagement. He also discusses India's strategic ties with Gulf nations and future connectivity projects, including the IMEC and the Trilateral Highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:54 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Addressing the Asia Society Policy Institute on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar acknowledged India's 'difficult history' with China, stating that while 75 percent of the border dispute has been sorted out, challenges still persist. He clarified that the resolved portion pertains to disengagement while other issues remain.

Jaishankar highlighted how China violated previous agreements during the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing troop deployment at the border, leading to clashes and casualties on both sides. This has cast a shadow over bilateral relations, he noted.

'We have managed much of the disengagement in the friction points, but some patrolling issues are still unresolved. The next step will be de-escalation,' Jaishankar said. He also emphasized the growing importance of India's relationship with the Gulf nations and connectivity projects like the IMEC and the Trilateral Highway, which aim to enhance global trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

