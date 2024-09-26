Left Menu

Jaishankar Engages in Bilateral Talks at UNGA 79

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held key bilateral meetings with global counterparts including Russia's Sergey Lavrov, focusing on regional cooperation and global issues at the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:29 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. (Photo/X@mfa_russia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a series of bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York. Key among them was his interaction with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Jaishankar also held discussions with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, along with Kazakhstan's and Morocco's Foreign Ministers, and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo. Topics ranged from technology cooperation to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Further meetings included dialogues with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on various subjects including shipping, energy, and defence, and with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to bolster the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

