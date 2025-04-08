Gary Stead Steps Back: New Era Looms for New Zealand Cricket

Gary Stead has confirmed his departure from coaching New Zealand's Twenty20 and one-day international teams as he evaluates his future in test cricket. The seasoned coach, aged 53, mentioned taking a month to decide his next move, marking the end of his comprehensive coaching role that began in 2018 after succeeding Mike Hesson.

New Zealand Cricket plans to advertise for the position next week, without deciding on whether to pursue separate coaches for each format. Under Stead's leadership, New Zealand reached the finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup and won the inaugural World Test Championship. His impressive track record has prompted confidence from NZC officials, allowing him time for reflection.

Despite the team's recent successes against Pakistan, using a less experienced squad due to player commitments with the Indian Premier League, Stead expressed the need for a break from touring and consideration of his career options. Though he sees himself continuing in coaching, he hints at not wanting the head coach role in all formats moving forward.

