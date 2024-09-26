Jaishankar Engages in Diplomatic Marathon at UNGA79

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a pivotal meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York. The conversation focused on bilateral cooperation and urgent international issues, including preparations for the BRICS Summit and the Ukraine settlement, a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry revealed.

Both leaders pledged to maintain coordinated interactions between Russia and India across critical multilateral platforms. The discussions also covered the increasing presence of NATO in the Asia-Pacific region, a point of concern amidst Western attempts to assert influence. This marks their second meeting within a month, following their encounter at the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Saudi Arabia on September 9.

During his visit to the UNGA, Jaishankar also engaged with an array of international delegates and diplomats, including Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Nurtleu, Morocco Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis. In talks with the Belgian PM, topics such as manufacturing, technology cooperation, and the situation in Ukraine were discussed. Meetings with Greek, UK, and Australian counterparts also focused on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing global challenges.

