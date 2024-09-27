G7 Leaders Reaffirm Support for Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions
The G7 nations have reiterated their support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations, emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The joint statement also opposed China's militarization of the South China Sea, highlighting the role of UNCLOS in maritime law.
G7 leaders emphasized the critical need for stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait in a joint statement released Tuesday. The leaders voiced support for Taiwan's involvement in international organizations, including the World Health Assembly and WHO, as either a member or observer, according to the Taipei Times.
The G7 reaffirmed their unchanged stance on the one-China policy while advocating for a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues. The statement was issued following the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, held alongside the 79th United Nations General Assembly on September 24.
During the high-level UN meeting, officials from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the EU supported Taiwan's inclusion in global platforms where statehood isn't required. They also condemned China's militarization of the South China Sea, asserting that China's territorial claims have no legal basis, as reported by Taiwan News. The joint statement stressed UNCLOS's legal framework role in international maritime activities. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude for the G7's unwavering support and commitment to cross-strait peace.
