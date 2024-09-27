Taiwan Condemns China’s Latest Missile Test in Pacific

Taiwan has firmly condemned China's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test in the Pacific Ocean, calling it "an attempt to undermine regional peace and stability," according to the Taipei Times, which cited CNA. The missile test, successfully conducted by the People's Liberation Army at 8:44 am on Wednesday, has sparked concerns regarding China's military capabilities and intentions.

According to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of National Defence posted on social media, the missile was equipped with a simulated warhead and landed in international waters. The Ministry stated that the test was part of the PLA Rocket Force's routine annual training and that it adhered to international law, specifying that it was not directed against any country or target, as per the Taipei Times.

Nevertheless, government agencies in Taipei have condemned the missile test. The Presidential Office issued a statement characterizing the launch as a Chinese attempt to jeopardize regional peace and stability, urging Beijing to practice self-restraint and act as a responsible regional player. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that numerous countries in the Indo-Pacific have voiced concerns over China's "irresponsible actions," and emphasized that Taiwan will continue to collaborate with like-minded nations to counter the spread of authoritarianism and safeguard peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The missile's range encompasses most countries in the South Pacific, yet Beijing did not provide prior notice about its projected trajectory or landing point, said the Mainland Affairs Council, labeling it as "bad behavior that seriously endangers regional security." This blatant show of military strength has escalated regional tensions and drawn reactions from Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other nations, the Council added.

The Ministry of National Defence accused Beijing of "sabre rattling" in light of the missile test and live-fire drills by the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command. It further accused China of creating the "illusion of peaceful dialogue" by having the head of the PLA's Southern Theatre Command conduct overseas exchanges while the drills were underway. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)