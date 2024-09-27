Escalating Tribal Clashes in Kurram District Claim 46 Lives

Ongoing tribal clashes in Kurram district have now claimed 46 lives, with 96 others injured, according to local police and hospital sources. The conflict began last week and resulted in the construction of bunkers by Boshehra tribes on land owned by Ahmadzai tribes, rapidly spreading to other regions.

Casualties increased on Wednesday when at least ten more people were affected in areas such as Balishkhel, Sadda, Khar Kallay, Peewar, and Maqbal. Qaiser Abbas Banghash, Medical Superintendent at Kurram District Headquarters Hospital, confirmed the updated death toll on September 27, noting that the main Parachinar Highway and other routes were closed due to traffic disruptions.

Former federal minister Sajid Toori expressed concern over the severe impact on daily life but voiced hope for a return to normalcy, urging peaceful resolutions. Separately, MWM parliamentary leader Engineer Hameed Hussain staged a protest, criticizing the institutions for failing to establish peace.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, stated that significant efforts are being made to restore law and order in the southern districts, particularly in Kurram. Gandapur assured that after improving the situation, additional checkposts would be handed over to the police and ongoing negotiations aimed at conflict resolution were in progress, expecting a resolution by Friday.

