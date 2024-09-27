Abu Dhabi City Municipality Launches Ninth Cycle of 'Irtiqaa' Award to Spur Creativity
Abu Dhabi City Municipality has introduced the new cycle of its 'Irtiqaa' award to foster creativity and excellence among employees. The initiative aims to recognize outstanding practices and improve institutional work mechanisms. It underscores the Municipality's commitment to innovative services and a quality work environment.
Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, emphasized the impact of the Municipality's Internal Excellence Award, 'Irtiqaa,' in fostering creativity among employees. During a ceremony by the Strategic Planning and Performance Management Sector to honor winners of the eighth Irtiqaa cycle, Al Qubaisi announced the launch of the ninth cycle in a revamped version.
The new iteration aims to showcase exemplary practices and efforts, promoting an inspiring work environment. It reflects the Municipality's adherence to innovative and sustainable services, enhancing the quality of life and meeting community aspirations. Omar Mohammed Al Shehhi, Acting Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Management, highlighted that the Irtiqaa Award seeks to elevate performance, refine work mechanisms, and prepare employees for participation in various excellence awards.
The award also focuses on capacity building among employees, embedding best practices, and fostering a culture of excellence, quality, and transparency. It aims to nurture a competitive and collaborative spirit across all sectors and departments.
