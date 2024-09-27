Left Menu

Abu Dhabi City Municipality Launches Ninth Cycle of 'Irtiqaa' Award to Spur Creativity

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has introduced the new cycle of its 'Irtiqaa' award to foster creativity and excellence among employees. The initiative aims to recognize outstanding practices and improve institutional work mechanisms. It underscores the Municipality's commitment to innovative services and a quality work environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:19 IST
Abu Dhabi City Municipality Launches Ninth Cycle of 'Irtiqaa' Award to Spur Creativity
Abu Dhabi city municipality launches 9th cycle of 'Irtiqaa' award (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, emphasized the impact of the Municipality's Internal Excellence Award, 'Irtiqaa,' in fostering creativity among employees. During a ceremony by the Strategic Planning and Performance Management Sector to honor winners of the eighth Irtiqaa cycle, Al Qubaisi announced the launch of the ninth cycle in a revamped version.

The new iteration aims to showcase exemplary practices and efforts, promoting an inspiring work environment. It reflects the Municipality's adherence to innovative and sustainable services, enhancing the quality of life and meeting community aspirations. Omar Mohammed Al Shehhi, Acting Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Management, highlighted that the Irtiqaa Award seeks to elevate performance, refine work mechanisms, and prepare employees for participation in various excellence awards.

The award also focuses on capacity building among employees, embedding best practices, and fostering a culture of excellence, quality, and transparency. It aims to nurture a competitive and collaborative spirit across all sectors and departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024