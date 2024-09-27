UAE and Benin Strengthen Investment Ties in Cooperative Roundtable

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Embassy in Cotonou, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Benin, organized a roundtable titled "A Winning Bet: Cooperation in Investment and Trade between the UAE and the Republic of Benin." Discussions centered on boosting investment opportunities to bolster bilateral relations.

Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Benin, and Amour-Marie Ako, Assistant Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Benin, inaugurated the event. The roundtable saw significant participation from representatives across various ministries, government bodies, the business community, companies, and officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy, along with 120 Emirati companies.

Participants explored methods to advance investment and trade ties, showcasing presentations on key investment prospects. Key topics included evaluating the present state and future potential for cooperation to drive further investment and economic growth between the two nations. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)