BIMSTEC Leaders Gear Up for Upcoming Summit with Informal Meeting in New York

BIMSTEC's Secretary General, Indra Mani Pandey, confirmed that India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, chaired an informal meeting of BIMSTEC members on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting, held on Friday, aimed to prepare for the upcoming BIMSTEC Leaders' Summit in Thailand.

"The date of the BIMSTEC meeting will be announced soon after an informal agreement among member states," said Pandey. "Today marked the first BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' meeting, an informal gathering hosted by India and chaired by Dr. S Jaishankar. High-level representatives from all BIMSTEC nations were present."

The members discussed their vision for BIMSTEC, prioritizing areas for regional cooperation. Pandey explained that BIMSTEC integrates India's Neighborhood First Policy, Look East Policy, and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) Policy. He emphasized the importance of cooperation across 15 sectors, noting that Bangladesh reaffirmed its support for BIMSTEC's success.

The upcoming summit's date is still under consultation among member states, Pandey mentioned. He assured that Thailand, the current chair, is working to find a consensus date.

In a social media post, Jaishankar highlighted the focus on enhancing regional connectivity, capacity building, and improving people-to-people ties. He reaffirmed India's commitment to BIMSTEC, aligning with the Neighbourhood First, Vision SAGAR, and Act East Policy.

"Our challenge is to better utilize the Bay of Bengal's collaborative potential," Jaishankar said. "This retreat is crucial for exchanging ideas and preparing strong outcomes for the upcoming summit. We're determined to infuse new energy and commitment into Bay of Bengal cooperation."

(With inputs from agencies.)