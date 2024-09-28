PTI's Protest Rally Faces Uncertainty Amid Legal and Security Concerns

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not received permission yet to hold its scheduled protest rally in Karachi this Sunday, ARY News reported. Karachi Commissioner will make a decision after consulting with deputy commissioners and SSPs from East and South districts on whether to permit the rally.

Imran Khan's PTI announced plans to hold a protest rally from Karachi Press Club to Mazar-e-Quaid, aiming to enforce the Supreme Court's order on reserved seats. The party has formally sought approval from the Commissioner, according to ARY News.

Addressing a press conference, PTI's city president Raja Azhar stated that the Supreme Court's decision asserted the party's right to the reserved seats. Anticipating a major protest in Rawalpindi, the provincial government has banned public gatherings and deployed paramilitary forces, Dawn reported.

Previously, PTI intended to hold a 'jalsa' at Liaquat Bagh, but Imran Khan shifted the location to a suburban area, fearing governmental restrictions. Despite vows from PTI leaders to face all obstacles, Rawalpindi Police, Rangers, and Punjab Constabulary plan to block the city with containers and barbed wire to prevent the rally, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

In a parallel development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed two petitions in the apex court, seeking to stay its July 12 order on the reserved seats. A 70-page detailed judgment from September 23 recognized PTI as a political party eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities, Geo News reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)