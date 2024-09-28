UAE-Maldives Leaders Discuss Strengthening Ties at UNGA 79

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, held discussions with President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sheikh Abdullah extended the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed wishes for the Maldives' progress and prosperity. President Muizzu reciprocated with similar sentiments for the UAE.

The leaders covered various UNGA agenda items and explored joint cooperation in economic, tourism, renewable energy, climate, commercial, and investment sectors. They also reviewed mutual interests and their cooperation with international organizations. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the growing UAE-Maldives relations and the UAE's commitment to enhancing these ties.

