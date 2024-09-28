Left Menu

UAE-Maldives Leaders Discuss Strengthening Ties at UNGA 79

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE met with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of UNGA 79 in New York, discussing cooperation in various sectors and international frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:59 IST
UAE-Maldives Leaders Discuss Strengthening Ties at UNGA 79
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Maldives in New York (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, held discussions with President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sheikh Abdullah extended the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed wishes for the Maldives' progress and prosperity. President Muizzu reciprocated with similar sentiments for the UAE.

The leaders covered various UNGA agenda items and explored joint cooperation in economic, tourism, renewable energy, climate, commercial, and investment sectors. They also reviewed mutual interests and their cooperation with international organizations. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the growing UAE-Maldives relations and the UAE's commitment to enhancing these ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

