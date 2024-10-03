Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar Advocates Mutual Respect in Global Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the necessity of mutual respect in global diplomacy, especially among democracies, during a discussion in Washington, DC. He addressed US-India relations, foreign interference, and global issues like Ukraine and Taiwan. He highlighted the globalization of politics and advocated for respectful inter-democracy discourse.

During a pivotal engagement at the Carnegie Endowment office in Washington, DC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the critical need for mutual respect and defined boundaries in international diplomacy, particularly among the world's democracies. This conversation unfolded during a fireside chat with Carnegie's President Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuellar.

Jaishankar, responding to inquiries about US leaders commenting on India's democracy, emphasized his belief in reciprocal rights to comment. He remarked, "You have every right to comment. But I have every right to comment on your comment. So don't feel bad when I do." His remarks spotlight the interconnected nature of global politics and call attention to foreign interference concerns.

The discourse, which coincided with significant international summits, saw Jaishankar delving into broader global challenges, such as the conflict in Ukraine and the concept of an 'Asian NATO.' He reaffirmed the need for decorum and respect among democracies, stressing that foreign interference remains a critical concern.

