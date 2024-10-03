Jamaican PM Hails Successful India Visit, Strengthens Bilateral Ties

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared his recent official visit to India a triumph, commending New Delhi for its proactive role in supporting the Global South. Holness praised India for providing developmental pathways in technology and management, notably benefiting countries like Jamaica.

During his discussions, Holness lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being an exceptional host and emphasized the robust ties between the two nations. The two countries inked a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) concerning sports, culture, and future development in realms like technology and STEM education, including the promising Unified Payment Infrastructure, which is expected to significantly boost Jamaica's economy.

Holness also touched upon the shared cricketing heritage of India and Jamaica, reminiscing about his favorite Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar. His itinerary included visits to Varanasi and Sarnath, where he described the Ganga Aarti as an "excellent" experience. Looking ahead, Holness stressed the importance of deepening people-to-people and business ties to strengthen the relationship between India and Jamaica further.

(With inputs from agencies.)