Jamaican PM Hails Successful India Visit, Strengthens Bilateral Ties
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness praised India for its support to the Global South and discussed strengthening cooperation in technology, STEM, and sports. During his visit, Holness highlighted agreements on sports and culture, and emphasized further connections between Jamaica and India, particularly in unified payment systems.
- Country:
- India
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared his recent official visit to India a triumph, commending New Delhi for its proactive role in supporting the Global South. Holness praised India for providing developmental pathways in technology and management, notably benefiting countries like Jamaica.
During his discussions, Holness lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being an exceptional host and emphasized the robust ties between the two nations. The two countries inked a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) concerning sports, culture, and future development in realms like technology and STEM education, including the promising Unified Payment Infrastructure, which is expected to significantly boost Jamaica's economy.
Holness also touched upon the shared cricketing heritage of India and Jamaica, reminiscing about his favorite Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar. His itinerary included visits to Varanasi and Sarnath, where he described the Ganga Aarti as an "excellent" experience. Looking ahead, Holness stressed the importance of deepening people-to-people and business ties to strengthen the relationship between India and Jamaica further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Visit the US for Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. This is our commitment in Parliament. PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in J&K's Katra.
PM Narendra Modi hits out at Cong from poll rally in J&K's Katra, accuses opposition party of always discriminating against Jammu.
Vote for BJP to end politics of three dynasties of Congress, NC and PDP: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.
This election is about choosing Jammu and Kashmir's future: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in J&K's Katra.