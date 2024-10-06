JSFM Condemns Pakistan's Ban on Pashtun Movement, Warns of Escalating Unrest
Pakistan's ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has drawn widespread condemnation, including a strong rebuke from the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM). JSFM leaders emphasized PTM's peaceful advocacy for human rights. They warned that the ban could exacerbate tensions and called for dialogue and the ban's reversal.
In a controversial move, Pakistan has imposed a ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), which has historically advocated for human rights, justice, and peace in the Pashtun regions. This action has been met with significant backlash from various corners, including a vehement response from the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM).
JSFM leaders, including Chairman Sohail Abro, Zubair Sindhi, and Amar Azadi, issued a joint statement condemning the ban, characterizing it as a grave violation of fundamental human rights. They asserted that PTM is committed to peaceful advocacy, particularly in demanding accountability for enforced disappearances and restoring civic rights.
The JSFM highlighted that the ban risks alienating the Pashtun community, potentially pushing individuals towards militancy, a path PTM has always opposed. They urged the Pakistani government to revoke the ban and engage in dialogue with peaceful organizations. The statement called on civil society and international entities to support PTM's struggle for justice and human rights.
