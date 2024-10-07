Rockets Strike Haifa Amid Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon

In a surge of escalating conflict, rockets fired from southern Lebanon struck Haifa on Monday, responding to Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut. The strikes, reported by Al Jazeera, hit key weapons depots, sparking international concern over rising tensions in the region.

Israeli media confirmed at least five injuries following the attack on a restaurant, a house, and a main road. Sirens wailed in Tiberias, and alerts were triggered in the Upper Galilee area, with the Israeli army noting 15 rockets were detected and some intercepted.

Amid the fierce exchange, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops near the Lebanese border, assessing defense operations and potential future objectives in dismantling what he described as Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure. Netanyahu praised Israeli forces as commendable heroes on the battlefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)