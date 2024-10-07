Left Menu

Modi's Upcoming State Visit to Maldives: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maldives next year at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. The visit aims to bolster India-Maldives relations, focusing on defense, climate change, and bilateral cooperation. Detailed diplomatic discussions were held during President Muizzu's current visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:47 IST
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, PM Narendra Modi (Image: X/MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to embark on a state visit to Male next year, announced Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday. Misri noted that the visit's specific dates will be orchestrated through diplomatic channels.

President Muizzu, who is visiting India, extended the invitation amid discussions aimed at elevating bilateral relations. Misri emphasized that recent engagements and outcomes would strengthen ties between India and Maldives, addressing emerging regional challenges.

During his visit, President Muizzu engaged in bilateral talks with PM Modi, supported by delegations at Hyderabad House. Key topics included security cooperation and climate change collaboration, with commitments to train Maldivian Defence Forces and share insights on solar energy. President Muizzu's five-day visit highlights India's continued diplomatic relations with Maldives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

