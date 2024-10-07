Modi's Upcoming State Visit to Maldives: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to embark on a state visit to Male next year, announced Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday. Misri noted that the visit's specific dates will be orchestrated through diplomatic channels.

President Muizzu, who is visiting India, extended the invitation amid discussions aimed at elevating bilateral relations. Misri emphasized that recent engagements and outcomes would strengthen ties between India and Maldives, addressing emerging regional challenges.

During his visit, President Muizzu engaged in bilateral talks with PM Modi, supported by delegations at Hyderabad House. Key topics included security cooperation and climate change collaboration, with commitments to train Maldivian Defence Forces and share insights on solar energy. President Muizzu's five-day visit highlights India's continued diplomatic relations with Maldives.

(With inputs from agencies.)