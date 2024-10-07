Modi's Upcoming State Visit to Maldives: Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maldives next year at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. The visit aims to bolster India-Maldives relations, focusing on defense, climate change, and bilateral cooperation. Detailed diplomatic discussions were held during President Muizzu's current visit to India.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to embark on a state visit to Male next year, announced Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday. Misri noted that the visit's specific dates will be orchestrated through diplomatic channels.
President Muizzu, who is visiting India, extended the invitation amid discussions aimed at elevating bilateral relations. Misri emphasized that recent engagements and outcomes would strengthen ties between India and Maldives, addressing emerging regional challenges.
During his visit, President Muizzu engaged in bilateral talks with PM Modi, supported by delegations at Hyderabad House. Key topics included security cooperation and climate change collaboration, with commitments to train Maldivian Defence Forces and share insights on solar energy. President Muizzu's five-day visit highlights India's continued diplomatic relations with Maldives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Indian Diplomat Lauds Quad Leaders' Move to Expand Maritime Awareness to Indian Ocean
The Role of Nationally Determined Contributions in Combating Climate Change
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Harsh Warning from Climate Change
US-India Economic Summit: Cooperation in Climate Change and Green Jobs Take Center Stage
Breaking Science News: Space Missions, Rockets, and Climate Change Insights