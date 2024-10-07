Left Menu

India and Maldives Forging Stronger Economic and Cultural Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu held talks to enhance economic, cultural, and connectivity ties. Discussions covered cooperation in climate, agriculture, fisheries, and more. The leaders released a vision for economic and maritime security partnership, focusing on development projects and potential free trade agreements to boost bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu engaged in significant discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations, as reported by their joint statement released on Monday. The meeting, held at Hyderabad House, focused on strengthening economic linkages and cultural connections between the two countries.

The leaders announced a visionary document titled 'India and Maldives: A Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership'. This document outlines plans to bolster cooperation across various sectors including defense, trade, climate change, water resources, agriculture, and fisheries.

Key developments discussed include the continuation and expansion of joint development projects that benefit Maldivian society. Notably, India's commitment to support the Greater Male Connectivity Project and other infrastructure initiatives was reaffirmed. Additionally, the talks explored new avenues such as transshipment facilities and the development of Hanimaadhoo and Gan airports with Indian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

