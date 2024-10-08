Karachi Suicide Bomber Identified in Airport Blast Probe

Karachi police have made a breakthrough in the investigation of the recent explosion near Jinnah International Airport, identifying the suicide bomber as Shah Fahad. The attack claimed the lives of three foreign nationals and left 17 others injured, according to reports from ARY News. Authorities confirmed that Fahad had registered the vehicle used in the attack under his name on September 5, 2023.

Investigations revealed that Fahad, along with two accomplices, reached Karachi on December 3, 2023, and checked in at a hotel in the city's Preedy area. Subsequent activities included his return to Karachi on October 4, 2024, with a biometric entry logged at another local hotel. On the day of the deadly explosion, Fahad checked out of the hotel at midday, as stated by ARY News.

Progress in the investigation has been significant, with officials uncovering valuable clues from Fahad's multiple hotel stays. Authorities have enforced a 3-kilometer security perimeter around the blast site and detained several individuals for interrogation. Efforts to trace suspicious calls and identify leaks regarding the movements of Chinese engineers have intensified. Raids are ongoing in Karachi and Balochistan as part of a broader counter-terrorism operation, with the Counter Terrorism Department actively involved, ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)