Left Menu

Karachi Suicide Bomber Identified in Airport Blast Probe

Karachi police have identified a suicide bomber, Shah Fahad, linked to a deadly explosion near Jinnah International Airport. The blast resulted in three foreign deaths and 17 injuries. Police are investigating Fahad's activities and hotel stays, amid enhanced security and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:38 IST
Karachi Suicide Bomber Identified in Airport Blast Probe
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Karachi police have made a breakthrough in the investigation of the recent explosion near Jinnah International Airport, identifying the suicide bomber as Shah Fahad. The attack claimed the lives of three foreign nationals and left 17 others injured, according to reports from ARY News. Authorities confirmed that Fahad had registered the vehicle used in the attack under his name on September 5, 2023.

Investigations revealed that Fahad, along with two accomplices, reached Karachi on December 3, 2023, and checked in at a hotel in the city's Preedy area. Subsequent activities included his return to Karachi on October 4, 2024, with a biometric entry logged at another local hotel. On the day of the deadly explosion, Fahad checked out of the hotel at midday, as stated by ARY News.

Progress in the investigation has been significant, with officials uncovering valuable clues from Fahad's multiple hotel stays. Authorities have enforced a 3-kilometer security perimeter around the blast site and detained several individuals for interrogation. Efforts to trace suspicious calls and identify leaks regarding the movements of Chinese engineers have intensified. Raids are ongoing in Karachi and Balochistan as part of a broader counter-terrorism operation, with the Counter Terrorism Department actively involved, ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024