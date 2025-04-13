Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter in Odisha: Criminal with Long Rap Sheet Apprehended

In Odisha's Sambalpur district, police engaged in an exchange of gunfire with Sitaram Sarangi, a man with numerous criminal records. Sarangi shot at officers, prompting them to return fire and injure him. He was found with a pistol and cash. His health is stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:14 IST
Dramatic Police Encounter in Odisha: Criminal with Long Rap Sheet Apprehended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic police encounter unfolded in Odisha's Sambalpur district as officers attempted to arrest a man with a significant criminal history. Sitaram Sarangi, known for involvement in crimes like dacoity and attempted murder, opened fire on the police, compelling them to respond in self-defense.

The altercation, which occurred near Rangiatikra village, resulted in Sarangi being injured when police returned fire. One of the bullets struck his leg, although his condition is reportedly stable, according to Sambalpur SP MK Bhamoo.

Authorities later discovered a 7.65 mm country-made pistol, fired cartridges, and unidentifiable motorcycle among Sarangi's possessions. Sarangi has been known to operate across Sambalpur, Sundergarh, and Jharsuguda districts, accumulating 25 prior cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025