Dramatic Police Encounter in Odisha: Criminal with Long Rap Sheet Apprehended

A dramatic police encounter unfolded in Odisha's Sambalpur district as officers attempted to arrest a man with a significant criminal history. Sitaram Sarangi, known for involvement in crimes like dacoity and attempted murder, opened fire on the police, compelling them to respond in self-defense.

The altercation, which occurred near Rangiatikra village, resulted in Sarangi being injured when police returned fire. One of the bullets struck his leg, although his condition is reportedly stable, according to Sambalpur SP MK Bhamoo.

Authorities later discovered a 7.65 mm country-made pistol, fired cartridges, and unidentifiable motorcycle among Sarangi's possessions. Sarangi has been known to operate across Sambalpur, Sundergarh, and Jharsuguda districts, accumulating 25 prior cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)