Dramatic Police Encounter in Odisha: Criminal with Long Rap Sheet Apprehended
In Odisha's Sambalpur district, police engaged in an exchange of gunfire with Sitaram Sarangi, a man with numerous criminal records. Sarangi shot at officers, prompting them to return fire and injure him. He was found with a pistol and cash. His health is stable.
A dramatic police encounter unfolded in Odisha's Sambalpur district as officers attempted to arrest a man with a significant criminal history. Sitaram Sarangi, known for involvement in crimes like dacoity and attempted murder, opened fire on the police, compelling them to respond in self-defense.
The altercation, which occurred near Rangiatikra village, resulted in Sarangi being injured when police returned fire. One of the bullets struck his leg, although his condition is reportedly stable, according to Sambalpur SP MK Bhamoo.
Authorities later discovered a 7.65 mm country-made pistol, fired cartridges, and unidentifiable motorcycle among Sarangi's possessions. Sarangi has been known to operate across Sambalpur, Sundergarh, and Jharsuguda districts, accumulating 25 prior cases.
