Speculation is rife following Western media reports suggesting the sinking of a Chinese submarine prototype currently under development. Allegedly, a Type 041 Zhou class vessel intended for the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) went down at the Wuhan Shuangliu shipyard. The incident reportedly took place on the Yangtze River four months prior.

Satellite images analyzed by Thomas Shugart, of the Center for a New American Security, showed anomalous activity involving crane barges near what appeared to be a submerged submarine. These images, captured between June 12-17, depicted equipment used for raising the vessel, along with oil booms indicating potential spill containment measures.

An American expert from the Pentagon speculated on the vessel's nuclear reactor, though evidence of radiation or nuclear emergencies was absent. Concerns over the PLA's internal accountability and defense industry corruption were raised, yet China's technological advancements continue with the launch of a DF-31AG missile, showcasing its growing capabilities.

