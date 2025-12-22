Explosion Rocks French Chemical Plant: Four Injured, Fire Under Control
An explosion and fire at a chemical plant near Lyon, France, seriously injured three people on Monday. Authorities requested residents to stay indoors, although toxicity was not a concern. Around 100 firefighters managed the situation, and an investigation into the incident's cause is underway by plant owner Elkem.
An explosion at a chemical plant near Lyon, France, left three people seriously injured on Monday. Local authorities urged people to avoid the area, assuring no toxicity risk to residents at this time. A fourth person sustained less severe injuries, while the blaze was brought under control.
About 100 firefighters worked tirelessly at the scene, where major roads, rail, and river routes were temporarily shut down to ensure safety. The plant is owned by Elkem, a Norwegian chemical company specializing in producing silicones, silicon materials, alloys, carbon, and microsilica.
Elkem stated that thorough investigations are set to be conducted to pinpoint the exact circumstances leading to the explosion. The authorities continue to closely monitor the situation, emphasizing public safety as a priority.
