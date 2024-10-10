Left Menu

Sharjah International Book Fair 2024: A Literary Extravaganza

The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) will host renowned Emirati and Arab authors from November 6-17. Featuring over 500 cultural activities, 2,522 publishers from 112 countries will participate, offering 1,357 activities and 600 workshops to highlight the latest trends in Arab and global literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:59 IST
Sharjah International Book Fair 2024: A Literary Extravaganza
Representative image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), organized by the Sharjah Book Authority, will spotlight 85 celebrated Emirati and Arab authors. Under the theme 'It Starts with a Book', the fair will feature award-winning novelists, poets, and playwrights engaging in discussions, offering signed copies, and sharing insights with attendees.

Scheduled from November 6 to 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the event promises a vibrant literary celebration. Over 500 cultural activities, including workshops and seminars, will empower authors to share personal experiences and explore current trends in Arab and global literature, showcasing contemporary movements in prose and poetry.

With participation from 2,522 publishers across 112 countries, including 835 Arab and 264 international, SIBF 2024 will host 1,357 activities and 600 workshops, including pre-booked specialized sessions. The event will feature 250 guests from 63 countries, celebrating 400 authors signing their latest works, creating a dynamic exchange of literary ideas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024