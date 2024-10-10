Sharjah International Book Fair 2024: A Literary Extravaganza

The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), organized by the Sharjah Book Authority, will spotlight 85 celebrated Emirati and Arab authors. Under the theme 'It Starts with a Book', the fair will feature award-winning novelists, poets, and playwrights engaging in discussions, offering signed copies, and sharing insights with attendees.

Scheduled from November 6 to 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the event promises a vibrant literary celebration. Over 500 cultural activities, including workshops and seminars, will empower authors to share personal experiences and explore current trends in Arab and global literature, showcasing contemporary movements in prose and poetry.

With participation from 2,522 publishers across 112 countries, including 835 Arab and 264 international, SIBF 2024 will host 1,357 activities and 600 workshops, including pre-booked specialized sessions. The event will feature 250 guests from 63 countries, celebrating 400 authors signing their latest works, creating a dynamic exchange of literary ideas.

