Caught in the Act: Palestinian Looters Halted at Ancient Site

Jerusalem [Israel], October 10 (ANI/TPS): In a significant breach of historical preservation, five Palestinians were captured while looting an archaeological site from the Second Temple period. The location, Kherbet Umm A-Ros in the Judean Lowlands, is known for remnants of a Jewish community and artifacts from the Bar-Kochba revolt.

During a period of national unrest, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) reiterated its resolve to shield Israel's heritage sites. 'These robbers sought to exploit the current instability in Israel to steal from our past. Protecting our antiquities is a national mission,' stated IAA Director Eli Escusido. The culprits, labeled 'antique pirates,' were found working in the underground chambers, equipped with tools to uncover ancient treasures such as coins and other historical items.

Authorities acted swiftly, with the police and the Antiquities Authority's Robbery Prevention Unit intercepting the criminals. Four members of the group were detained inside the subterranean chambers, while the fifth kept watch outside. 'Antiquities robbers travel from miles away, entering the country illegally, and then cause irreparable damage to our heritage,' affirmed Dr. Eitan Klein, Deputy Director of the Robbery Prevention Unit. He emphasized the urgency in preventing historical theft, asserting, 'We will not let anyone steal our history from beneath our feet.'

(With inputs from agencies.)