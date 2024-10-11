European Delegation Embraces Sufi Wisdom at Ajmer Sharif

In a remarkable fusion of spiritual unity and intercultural interaction, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, the Gaddi Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif, welcomed a 25-member delegation from various European Union countries. This historic visit marked a first for many, with participants from countries including France, Norway, and Germany.

The delegation embarked on a spiritual journey at the Sufi shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty in Ajmer Sharif, a site known for teachings of love and compassion. Haji Syed Salman Chishty emphasized the core tenets of the Chishty Sufi Order, highlighting principles of 'Love for all, Hatred towards none.'

The visit included a guided Ziyarat and focused on the significance of prayers, meditation, and service. This spiritual exchange was seen as vital for fostering respect and unity globally, underscoring the Ajmer Sharif Dargah's role as a symbol of universal love and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)