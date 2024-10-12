Nicaragua Breaks Ties with Israel Amid Growing Global Isolation

Nicaragua has announced a severance of its diplomatic ties with Israel, citing concerns over Israel's military actions in Gaza. The announcement, made by Vice President Rosario Murillo, aligns Nicaragua with other Latin American nations such as Colombia, Chile, and Bolivia who have previously cut ties over similar concerns, Al Jazeera reports.

This decision comes on the heels of Nicaragua's Congress passing a resolution in remembrance of the first anniversary of the Gaza war. Murillo, who is also the wife of President Daniel Ortega, described the Israeli government as "fascist and genocidal," signaling Nicaragua's strong stance on the issue.

Though largely symbolic, as Israel lacks a resident ambassador in Managua, the move underscores Nicaragua's leftist political tradition of supporting Palestinian causes. Nicaragua has previously called for international legal action against Israel, including an unsuccessful attempt to halt German arms sales to the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)