Historic Inauguration: Claudia Sheinbaum Sworn in as President of Mexico

Mexico City witnessed a momentous occasion as Claudia Sheinbaum was inaugurated as the President of the United Mexican States. The ceremony, held at the National Palace, saw attendance from international dignitaries, including Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, the UAE Minister of State.

Al Sayegh conveyed heartfelt greetings and well-wishes from prominent UAE leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister. These leaders extended their hopes for President Sheinbaum's success and Mexico's continued development and prosperity.

In response, President Sheinbaum expressed her gratitude for the UAE's presence at her inauguration, extending similar sentiments of development and growth towards the UAE. The mutual exchange of goodwill underscores the strengthening ties between Mexico and the UAE.

