Historic Inauguration: Claudia Sheinbaum Sworn in as President of Mexico

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, attended Claudia Sheinbaum's inauguration as the President of Mexico. The ceremony was held at the National Palace, and included greetings from UAE leaders wishing success and prosperity to Sheinbaum and Mexico, reciprocated by Sheinbaum with wishes for UAE's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:34 IST
Representative image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico City witnessed a momentous occasion as Claudia Sheinbaum was inaugurated as the President of the United Mexican States. The ceremony, held at the National Palace, saw attendance from international dignitaries, including Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, the UAE Minister of State.

Al Sayegh conveyed heartfelt greetings and well-wishes from prominent UAE leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister. These leaders extended their hopes for President Sheinbaum's success and Mexico's continued development and prosperity.

In response, President Sheinbaum expressed her gratitude for the UAE's presence at her inauguration, extending similar sentiments of development and growth towards the UAE. The mutual exchange of goodwill underscores the strengthening ties between Mexico and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

