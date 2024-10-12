Left Menu

Activist Targeted: Mahrang Baloch Faces Charges Amidst Tensions in Balochistan

Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch faces accusations of inciting unrest in Pakistan, highlighting ongoing tensions in Balochistan. A police FIR alleges her involvement with terrorism and notes her influence on youth. The response reflects broader conflicts between activists seeking autonomy for Balochistan and a state focused on maintaining sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:45 IST
Baloch Activist Mahrang Baloch. (Image Source: X//JSFM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Mahrang Baloch, a renowned Baloch activist, is facing serious charges in Pakistan, accused of inciting unrest, fostering youth disillusionment, and aiding terrorism. Authorities filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her at Karachi's Quaidabad police station, following allegations from a local businessman, according to reports by The News International.

The complainant, Asad Ali from Landhi, alleged that Baloch was involved in creating chaos and disturbing public peace at Karachi's Hospital Chowrangi. The FIR claims she and her associates are in close contact with adversarial foreign entities and have launched political demonstrations across Pakistani cities funded by these groups.

This legal action follows previous contentions where Baloch and fellow activist Sammi Deen Baloch were reportedly obstructed from attending a prestigious TIME Magazine event in New York. The incident underscores enduring tensions in Balochistan, a region rich in resources yet embroiled in demands for autonomy, which the Pakistani state views as a sovereignty threat. Critics suggest Pakistan's reliance on suppression over dialogue exacerbates regional tensions and invites international scrutiny over human rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

