Kamala Harris Declared in 'Excellent Health' by White House Physician

Vice President Kamala Harris has been declared to be in "excellent" health status by her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons. In a detailed report released Saturday, Harris is praised for her "physical and mental resiliency," a necessary trait for successfully executing the demands of the presidency, including the roles of Commander in Chief and Head of State.

The White House statement highlighted Harris's rigorous commitment to maintaining an active lifestyle, attributing her robust health to daily aerobic and core strength exercises, alongside a balanced diet. Dr. Simmons underscored that the 59-year-old Vice President is free from significant medical concerns, apart from manageable seasonal allergies like allergic rhinitis and conjunctivitis, treated effectively with medication.

Furthermore, the report confirms that Harris's immunizations are up to date, essential for her health. As the Democratic nominee for the upcoming November 5th presidential election, supported by an endorsement from President Joe Biden, Harris is set to compete against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Her health report comes amid her major support within her party, securing enough delegates for the nomination.

(With inputs from agencies.)