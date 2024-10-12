Left Menu

Pakistan Unveils Historic Amendments for Constitutional Court Establishment

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) coalition government has proposed constitutional amendments to establish a new Constitutional Court. With seven members, it will include the Chief Justice. Key appointments will be made, and eligibility criteria set. Federal approval is required for judge removal, with final rulings by the Federal Constitutional Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:00 IST
Pakistan Unveils Historic Amendments for Constitutional Court Establishment
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led coalition government has revealed proposed constitutional amendments to establish a new Constitutional Court. These amendments suggest a seven-member court, including the Chief Justice, authorized to issue legally binding decisions. ARY News reported that the appointment process involves a retired senior judge as Chief Justice, alongside the Attorney General, Law Minister, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council.

The selection process also involves both political parties choosing two representatives each from the two houses. The proposed amendments outline eligibility criteria for judges, requiring them to be at least 40 years old, have three years of court experience, and ten years of legal practice.

The President will have the ultimate authority to approve the removal of judges via the Federal Constitutional Council. Decisions made by the Federal Court are final, although provincial court decisions can be appealed. The Chief Justice's appointment process will be managed by an eight-member parliamentary committee. Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized these amendments are designed to bring about significant constitutional reforms in Pakistan rather than to benefit specific individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024