Pakistan Unveils Historic Amendments for Constitutional Court Establishment

The Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led coalition government has revealed proposed constitutional amendments to establish a new Constitutional Court. These amendments suggest a seven-member court, including the Chief Justice, authorized to issue legally binding decisions. ARY News reported that the appointment process involves a retired senior judge as Chief Justice, alongside the Attorney General, Law Minister, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council.

The selection process also involves both political parties choosing two representatives each from the two houses. The proposed amendments outline eligibility criteria for judges, requiring them to be at least 40 years old, have three years of court experience, and ten years of legal practice.

The President will have the ultimate authority to approve the removal of judges via the Federal Constitutional Council. Decisions made by the Federal Court are final, although provincial court decisions can be appealed. The Chief Justice's appointment process will be managed by an eight-member parliamentary committee. Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized these amendments are designed to bring about significant constitutional reforms in Pakistan rather than to benefit specific individuals.

