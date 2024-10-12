EU Voices Alarm Over Israel's Proposed UNRWA Bill Amid Gaza Crisis

The European Union has expressed deep concerns regarding a proposed Israeli bill under discussion in its parliament that could severely impact the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). According to Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, adopting this draft bill could substantially hinder UNRWA's ability to continue providing necessary services to Palestinian refugees in areas including the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.

Borrell warned that the implementation of such a bill would effectively annul the 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA. This would result in a complete cessation of UNRWA's operations within Israel and East Jerusalem, undermine humanitarian efforts in Gaza, and drastically affect the delivery of critical health, education, and social services throughout the West Bank. Furthermore, it would disrupt UNRWA's established diplomatic privileges and immunities. The EU has therefore urged Israeli authorities to allow UNRWA to fulfill its crucial mandate, as endorsed by the UN General Assembly.

Compounding the situation, Israeli forces launched a strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, as confirmed by Al Jazeera, resulting in the death of at least 22 individuals, including women and children. The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for residents in northern Gaza, especially those near Jabalia, intensifying fears as the death toll rises. In a connected development, the ongoing violence has interrupted food aid delivery in northern Gaza since October 1, with the World Food Programme (WFP) reporting severe shortages. On social media platform X, WFP highlighted the worsening situation, stating, "Escalating violence in northern #Gaza is having a disastrous impact on food security."

(With inputs from agencies.)