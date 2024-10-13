Tragic Toll: Diphtheria Outbreak Claims Over 100 Young Lives in Karachi
Over 100 children in Karachi have died from diphtheria due to a shortage of antitoxins, despite the disease being vaccine-preventable. The unavailability of critical medication has exacerbated the crisis, with experts calling for increased vaccine coverage. The COVID-19 pandemic has further strained immunization efforts in Pakistan.
In a devastating public health crisis, Karachi, Pakistan has witnessed the death of over 100 children due to diphtheria this year amidst a critical shortage of Diphtheria Anti-Toxin (DAT), as reported by Geo News. Despite being a vaccine-preventable disease, a lack of resources and poor vaccine coverage have left many children vulnerable.
Health experts highlight the absence of antitoxin treatment across the region, including Karachi, as a primary concern, with costs for a single child's treatment reaching Pakistani Rupees 0.25 million. This alarming situation is exacerbated by a shortfall in vaccination, with 140 cases recorded at Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital last year and 52 fatalities.
The issue draws attention to wider systemic failures, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's immunization director emphasizes the necessity of timely vaccination to ward off potentially fatal outbreaks. Yet, global disparities in diphtheria immunization persist, further compounded by disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, as noted by WHO and discussed by Pakistan's health officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
