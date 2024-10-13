Left Menu

Security Measures Tighten as Islamabad Prepares for SCO Summit

Pakistan International Airlines offices in Islamabad will close from October 14-16 for security measures ahead of the SCO Summit. PIA faces economic challenges and a privatization process. Additional security actions include Red Zone access restriction, Section 144, and Pakistan Army deployment to secure Islamabad during the summit.

Updated: 13-10-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:39 IST
Security Measures Tighten as Islamabad Prepares for SCO Summit
Pakistan International Airlines (Photo: X/@Official_PIA). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will close its Islamabad offices from October 14 to 16, a step taken as part of security measures surrounding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, ARY News reported. The summit's preparations highlight the ongoing economic and structural challenges facing the national carrier, which is undergoing privatization due to significant debt liabilities totaling PKR 825 billion.

Despite the office closures, PIA employees at the airport will maintain operations during this period. Security measures are heightened, with public access to the Red Zone area in Islamabad restricted to ensure safety during the summit. Scheduled in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the SCO meetings necessitate these stringent actions.

The country is adopting various security strategies, including enhanced security at Adiala Jail, imposition of Section 144 in cities like Karachi and Rawalpindi, and the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in Islamabad from October 5 to 17. The Supreme Court has also announced a three-day closure concurrent with the summit, ensuring law and order as reported by ARY News and confirmed by an official Cabinet Division notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

