Mizoram's Strategic Shift: Privatization of Hydel Power Plants Sparks Debate

The Mizoram government plans to privatize seven small hydel power plants citing high maintenance costs. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced this at a new solar power plant's inauguration. The move faces opposition from the Congress party, which claims it harms state interests. Two new power projects are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:36 IST
The Mizoram government is taking significant steps to address its energy challenges by planning the privatization of seven small hydel power plants. High maintenance costs have prompted this decision, as confirmed by the state Power and Electricity (P&E) department's announcement on Sunday.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Lalduhoma during the inauguration of a 10-MW solar power plant at Thenzawl in Serchhip. The government believes that privatization will be beneficial for the state, yet the decision has sparked opposition from the Congress party. Former Congress legislator T T Zothansanga has argued that the move is unjustifiable, especially due to the hydel plants' potential revenue generation.

Amid the debate, a construction plan for two new power projects is in place: a 24MW plant at Tuirini River and a 132 MW facility at Tuivai River, estimated to cost Rs 676 crore and Rs 2,400 crore, respectively. These projects signal a strategic effort towards energy self-sufficiency in Mizoram, which currently imports most of its power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

