In a dramatic turn of events, thousands were evacuated from Hamburg's vibrant Sternschanze district after the discovery of a World War II-era bomb. Fire officials confirmed that over 5,000 residents had to vacate their homes within a 300-meter (984-foot) exclusion zone as a precaution.

The bomb was stumbled upon during routine construction at a local primary school. Fortunately, bomb disposal experts managed the delicate defusal process swiftly and without complications, wrapping up the operation in approximately 30 minutes.

The operation, conducted late at night, was announced successful via social media by the fire department. However, the discovery caused significant disruptions to rail services, particularly at the busy Sternschanze S-Bahn station, a predicament not unfamiliar to Germany, where such unearthed relics are a recurring legacy of past conflicts.

