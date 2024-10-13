PTI Threatens Massive Protests for Imran Khan's Access on SCO Summit Day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a stern warning to the government, stating that it will organize large-scale protests on October 15 across Islamabad's D-Chowk if founder Imran Khan is denied meetings with his family and legal team. The announcement was reported by ARY News.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, PTI's central information secretary, emphasized the party's demand, saying, "Allow Imran Khan's meeting with family and lawyers or face massive protests on October 15." Akram expressed concern over reports that Khan has been isolated from visitors for over a month, highlighting fears of mistreatment in jail.

The call for protest aligns with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Islamabad, heightening tensions. Akram accused the government of infringing on Khan's basic rights and engaging in oppressive actions, including unlawful raids. PTI insists on significant public demonstration if their demands remain unmet, underscoring the risk to Khan's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)