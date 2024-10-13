Left Menu

PTI Threatens Massive Protests for Imran Khan's Access on SCO Summit Day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans significant protests on October 15 if founder Imran Khan is not allowed contact with his family and lawyers. The protests coincide with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. PTI accuses the government of unlawful actions against Khan and demands basic rights access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:58 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a stern warning to the government, stating that it will organize large-scale protests on October 15 across Islamabad's D-Chowk if founder Imran Khan is denied meetings with his family and legal team. The announcement was reported by ARY News.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, PTI's central information secretary, emphasized the party's demand, saying, "Allow Imran Khan's meeting with family and lawyers or face massive protests on October 15." Akram expressed concern over reports that Khan has been isolated from visitors for over a month, highlighting fears of mistreatment in jail.

The call for protest aligns with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Islamabad, heightening tensions. Akram accused the government of infringing on Khan's basic rights and engaging in oppressive actions, including unlawful raids. PTI insists on significant public demonstration if their demands remain unmet, underscoring the risk to Khan's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

