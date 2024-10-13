France Set to Introduce New Immigration Law Amid Controversy

France is poised to unveil a new immigration law at the start of 2025, less than a year after its predecessor, in response to intense parliamentary debates and internal governmental discussions. Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon emphasized the necessity of the legislation, announcing its presentation in early 2025.

The decision has emerged against a backdrop of escalating immigration controversy in France, intensified by the murder of a young woman in Paris at the hands of an illegal migrant. The case has reignited public discourse on the issue of unexecuted deportation orders, with France issuing over 134,000 such orders in 2022 but enforcing a meager 7 percent, according to a Court of Auditors report.

In a notable address to the National Assembly, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier underscored the government's commitment to enhancing deportation order implementation efficiency. Barnier highlighted the need for pragmatic solutions to overcome the ideological impasse surrounding immigration, though specific strategies for expediting deportations, particularly of criminal offenders, remain undisclosed.

