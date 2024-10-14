Tensions Rise as PTI Activists Arrested Ahead of Lahore Protest

Lahore police have apprehended more than 35 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a scheduled protest on October 15, as reported by ARY News. These detentions occurred during police raids in areas such as Defence, Kot Lakhpat, and Johar Town, targeting individuals allegedly organizing the protest.

The police action is part of a broader effort to maintain law and order during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on October 15-16. The PTI, founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced plans for a demonstration on the summit's opening day to address political grievances. Tensions are high as the party and law enforcement clash over the right to protest.

Authorities are aiming to balance public safety with the right to protest, though PTI's protests outside Punjab have been called off. The party demands the release of detained workers and leaders, criticizing what they see as politically motivated arrests. Amidst this, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has urged PTI to reconsider its protest, citing national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)