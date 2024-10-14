Left Menu

General Dwivedi Strengthens India-Japan Defence Ties with Strategic Visit

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on a pivotal visit to Japan, aiming to enhance military cooperation between the nations. Key meetings with Japanese military officials and visits to significant sites mark efforts to fortify bilateral ties and explore collaboration opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:51 IST
Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi commenced a four-day visit to Japan on Monday, with the aim of strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries. This visit highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance military collaboration, as announced in a press release by the Ministry of Defence.

During his stay, General Dwivedi is set to hold discussions with senior Japanese military officials, including General Yoshida Yoshihide and General Morishita Yasunori. The talks are focused on reinforcing military ties between India and Japan. The visit also includes ceremonial events such as paying homage at the Memorial at Ichigaya.

General Dwivedi's itinerary involves a visit to the Fuji School and Hiroshima, emphasizing the importance of military education and commemoration in fostering bilateral relations. Additionally, Exercise 'MALABAR 2024' enhances multilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, further highlighting the strategic partnership between India and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

