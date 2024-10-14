General Dwivedi Strengthens India-Japan Defence Ties with Strategic Visit
COAS General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on a pivotal visit to Japan, aiming to enhance military cooperation between the nations. Key meetings with Japanese military officials and visits to significant sites mark efforts to fortify bilateral ties and explore collaboration opportunities.
Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi commenced a four-day visit to Japan on Monday, with the aim of strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries. This visit highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance military collaboration, as announced in a press release by the Ministry of Defence.
During his stay, General Dwivedi is set to hold discussions with senior Japanese military officials, including General Yoshida Yoshihide and General Morishita Yasunori. The talks are focused on reinforcing military ties between India and Japan. The visit also includes ceremonial events such as paying homage at the Memorial at Ichigaya.
General Dwivedi's itinerary involves a visit to the Fuji School and Hiroshima, emphasizing the importance of military education and commemoration in fostering bilateral relations. Additionally, Exercise 'MALABAR 2024' enhances multilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, further highlighting the strategic partnership between India and Japan.
