DP World Enhances Trade Links with Inaugural India Red Sea Service

DP World, a leading provider of global supply chain solutions, celebrated a significant milestone with the maiden call of the vessel MV Folk Jeddah at its Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT). This inaugural voyage marks the launch of the India Red Sea Service, a move set to enhance connectivity between key Indian ports and foster increased trade flows across the Middle East.

The newly introduced IRS service includes a port rotation comprising Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Jeddah, and Salalah, effectively linking two of India's largest ports along its route. This development is anticipated to cut transit times and improve access, thereby reinforcing strong bilateral trade ties between India and the Middle East. Ravinder Johal, COO of Ports and Terminals, Operations and Commercial of DP World Subcontinent and MENA Region, characterized this service as a strategic advancement in augmenting trade connectivity across regions, aligning with plans to boost exports by 2030.

Furthermore, DP World is committed to reducing its environmental footprint through sustainable trade operations. The firm has made noteworthy progress by integrating renewable energy within its Indian terminal operations, contributing towards the maritime sector's greener future. The open access sourcing of green power at its Nhava Sheva terminals aims to substitute approximately 75% of conventional energy needs at NSICT and 80% at NSIGT, leading to a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions.

