Left Menu

Ajman Ruler Establishes New Energy Committee

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi has promulgated a decree to establish the Ajman Higher Committee of Energy, which will regulate petroleum trading in the Emirate. The committee will ensure compliance with international and local standards, optimizing services and aligning with global energy trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:39 IST
Ajman Ruler Establishes New Energy Committee
Ajman Ruler issued decree establishing Higher Committee of Energy (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant move, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. (8) of 2024. The decree sets up the Ajman Higher Committee of Energy, aiming to regulate and oversee the petroleum product trading sector within the Emirate and its free zones.

The new committee will have legal authority and the capacity to execute its functions, operating under the direct oversight of the Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council. Members will be appointed based on their expertise and will serve a term of three years. Their responsibilities include aligning the Emirate's energy sector with global standards and developments.

The decree further emphasizes compliance with international best practices, enhances safety measures, and ensures that operating establishments adhere to all applicable regulations. This decree, upon issuance, supersedes any conflicting legislations and will be officially documented in the Official Gazette.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024