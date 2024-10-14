Ajman Ruler Establishes New Energy Committee

In a significant move, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. (8) of 2024. The decree sets up the Ajman Higher Committee of Energy, aiming to regulate and oversee the petroleum product trading sector within the Emirate and its free zones.

The new committee will have legal authority and the capacity to execute its functions, operating under the direct oversight of the Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council. Members will be appointed based on their expertise and will serve a term of three years. Their responsibilities include aligning the Emirate's energy sector with global standards and developments.

The decree further emphasizes compliance with international best practices, enhances safety measures, and ensures that operating establishments adhere to all applicable regulations. This decree, upon issuance, supersedes any conflicting legislations and will be officially documented in the Official Gazette.

(With inputs from agencies.)