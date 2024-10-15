Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes SCO Summit Amid Tight Security

The 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government commences on Wednesday in Islamabad, Pakistan. The event is marked by stringent security arrangements, reflecting the importance of this multilateral gathering. As reported by Dawn, authorities have intensified security protocols, deploying the Pakistan Army and rangers across key zones.

Preparations for the summit include the deployment of over 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel to ensure the safety of approximately 900 delegates. Strategic routes and businesses in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been closed as a precaution. A convoy of 124 vehicles has been arranged for transportation, with 84 allocated to heads of state and 40 for other delegates.

The summit's agenda, unveiled by the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasizes trade and economic cooperation among member states. Notable participants include high-ranking officials from China, Russia, and India, with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar set to arrive a day prior to the event. Discussions will conclude with a media briefing and official luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

