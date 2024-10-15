Left Menu

Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes SCO Summit Amid Tight Security

The 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government is commencing in Islamabad, Pakistan, under heightened security measures. Over 10,000 personnel are deployed for the safety of around 900 delegates. Discussions will focus on trade, with global leaders attending, including India's External Affairs Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:31 IST
Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes SCO Summit Amid Tight Security
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Meeting (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government commences on Wednesday in Islamabad, Pakistan. The event is marked by stringent security arrangements, reflecting the importance of this multilateral gathering. As reported by Dawn, authorities have intensified security protocols, deploying the Pakistan Army and rangers across key zones.

Preparations for the summit include the deployment of over 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel to ensure the safety of approximately 900 delegates. Strategic routes and businesses in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been closed as a precaution. A convoy of 124 vehicles has been arranged for transportation, with 84 allocated to heads of state and 40 for other delegates.

The summit's agenda, unveiled by the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasizes trade and economic cooperation among member states. Notable participants include high-ranking officials from China, Russia, and India, with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar set to arrive a day prior to the event. Discussions will conclude with a media briefing and official luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024