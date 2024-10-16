Left Menu

Khalistani Extremism: A Rising Threat in North America

Michael Rubin warns that the Khalistani movement poses a significant threat to the US and Canada. Highlighting false asylum claims and institutional hijacking, Rubin draws parallels to past extremist threats, urging North American governments to counteract Khalistani militancy before it costs American lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:10 IST
Khalistani Extremism: A Rising Threat in North America
Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, has voiced grave concerns regarding the Khalistani movement's escalating threat to the United States and Canada. In a recent editorial for the National Security Journal, Rubin emphasized the peril posed by Khalistani elements, warning that their activities demand urgent attention.

Rubin pointed out the rise in Khalistani extremism in North America, where activists have exploited false asylum claims to establish substantial communities in California and New York. He drew historical comparisons, citing unheeded warnings about Al Qaeda decades ago, urging a proactive stance against current threats.

Furthermore, Rubin accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making unsubstantiated allegations implicating India in the assassination of a Sikh extremist on Canadian soil. The diplomatic tension between India and Canada has indeed exacerbated, with both nations expelling diplomats amid accusations of political agendas fueling hostility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024