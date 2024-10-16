Khalistani Extremism: A Rising Threat in North America

Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, has voiced grave concerns regarding the Khalistani movement's escalating threat to the United States and Canada. In a recent editorial for the National Security Journal, Rubin emphasized the peril posed by Khalistani elements, warning that their activities demand urgent attention.

Rubin pointed out the rise in Khalistani extremism in North America, where activists have exploited false asylum claims to establish substantial communities in California and New York. He drew historical comparisons, citing unheeded warnings about Al Qaeda decades ago, urging a proactive stance against current threats.

Furthermore, Rubin accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making unsubstantiated allegations implicating India in the assassination of a Sikh extremist on Canadian soil. The diplomatic tension between India and Canada has indeed exacerbated, with both nations expelling diplomats amid accusations of political agendas fueling hostility.

(With inputs from agencies.)