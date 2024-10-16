Legal Community Stands Firm Against Pakistan's Judicial Reforms

The legal fraternity in Pakistan is mounting a fierce resistance against the government's proposed judicial reforms, which threaten to overhaul the current judicial system. Lawyers across the country have pledged to initiate a nationwide movement if the controversial amendment is passed, signaling deep-rooted tensions within the legal community.

The All Pakistan Lawyers Convention, held at the city courts, descended into chaos when factions of politically affiliated lawyers clashed, despite efforts to maintain order. Former Lahore High Court Bar Association Vice President Rabbiya Bajwa faced backlash after criticizing the PPP's involvement, exacerbating tensions with PTI supporters.

Amidst the uproar, Karachi Bar Association President Aamir Nawaz Waraich announced a resolution opposing the Federal Constitutional Court. The gathering underscored fears that the amendment would undermine the separation of powers, likened to a return to historic judiciary struggles. Lawyers have vowed to resist these changes vehemently.

