Strengthening Trade Ties: India-Malawi Collaboration in Diverse Sectors

President Droupadi Murmu highlights India's position as Malawi's fourth-largest trading partner and a major investor with over USD 500 million invested across multiple sectors. During her visit, she emphasized potential synergies in agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism, proposing enhanced cooperation for mutual growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:19 IST
President Droupadi Murmu addressing the India-Malawi Business Meet. (Photo/X@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
On her final state visit to Malawi, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the robust trade relations between India and the African nation. New Delhi currently ranks as Malawi's fourth-largest trading partner, with a significant investment of over USD 500 million in various sectors.

Speaking at the India-Malawi Business Meet on Thursday, President Murmu emphasized that the two countries could find 'synergy' in multiple areas such as agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism. She remarked on Malawi's rich natural reserves and India's growing consumer base, suggesting strong potential for enhanced bilateral partnerships.

Highlighting the growing collaboration beyond diplomatic interactions, she noted that Indian companies, both multinational and SMEs, are increasingly investing in Africa, making it a critical trade and investment destination. President Murmu's visit marks the first state visit from India to Malawi, where she was warmly received in the capital, Lilongwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

