Strengthening Trade Ties: India-Malawi Collaboration in Diverse Sectors
President Droupadi Murmu highlights India's position as Malawi's fourth-largest trading partner and a major investor with over USD 500 million invested across multiple sectors. During her visit, she emphasized potential synergies in agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism, proposing enhanced cooperation for mutual growth.
On her final state visit to Malawi, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the robust trade relations between India and the African nation. New Delhi currently ranks as Malawi's fourth-largest trading partner, with a significant investment of over USD 500 million in various sectors.
Speaking at the India-Malawi Business Meet on Thursday, President Murmu emphasized that the two countries could find 'synergy' in multiple areas such as agriculture, mining, energy, and tourism. She remarked on Malawi's rich natural reserves and India's growing consumer base, suggesting strong potential for enhanced bilateral partnerships.
Highlighting the growing collaboration beyond diplomatic interactions, she noted that Indian companies, both multinational and SMEs, are increasingly investing in Africa, making it a critical trade and investment destination. President Murmu's visit marks the first state visit from India to Malawi, where she was warmly received in the capital, Lilongwe.
