Rajasthan Woos UK Investors at London Meet Ahead of Global Summit

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and Deputy CM Diya Kumari lead efforts to attract UK investors, hosting the Rising Rajasthan Investors Meet in London. Three MOUs were signed, indicating growing interest in the state's economy. The summit in Jaipur, scheduled for December, aims to strengthen global economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:49 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bid to bolster foreign investment, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal led the charge in London during the Rising Rajasthan Investors Meet. He underscored the state's untapped potential and officially extended an invitation to UK investors for the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' in Jaipur from December 9 to 11.

The event marked the 11th roadshow organized to create momentum ahead of the 2024 Summit. The gathering, attended by Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and the Indian High Commissioner, witnessed the signing of three influential Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with UK-based investors, spotlighting increasing international interest in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Lal expressed optimism about increasing UK investments, describing the event as part of a broader strategy to enhance economic relations and global capital influx. Speaking to ANI, he detailed previous outreach efforts across Germany and Japan, highlighting Rajasthan's strong industrial ties with both Britain and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

